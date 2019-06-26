Malusi Gigaba was the start of governance problems at SAA, says Sizakele Mzimela

Governance issues crept in at national carrier SAA soon after former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba took over, former CEO Sizakele Mzimela told the state capture commission on Wednesday.

Mzimela, who is the interim CEO at SA Express and was SAA's CEO between April 2010 and October 2012, said there was good governance under Gigaba's predecessor, minister Barbara Hogan.

But this broke down when Gigaba took over as the political principal in 2010.

Her testimony before the commission on Wednesday corroborated previous testimony by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, former SAA board chair Cheryl Carolus and Hogan herself.