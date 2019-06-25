Jacob Zuma agrees to attend Zondo inquiry, but will he testify?

Former president Jacob Zuma, who has until now refused to answer specific questions on alleged state capture during his time in office, has agreed to make himself available to the Zondo commission of inquiry.

Zuma said he would "attend" the commission in July even though, in a letter from his lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, he maintained that the commission was biased against him and "lacks the requisite impartiality".

