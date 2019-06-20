Zuma doesn’t get questions before taking the stand, says Zondo commission

The state-capture inquiry says former president Jacob Zuma has no right to insist on being furnished with a list of questions as a condition for him to voluntarily take the stand.

In a statement on Thursday, the commission said it had been waiting more than six weeks for Zuma to submit a written undertaking that he would appear before it.

“Zuma has, among other things, insisted that he be furnished in advance with the questions he will be asked on the witness stand before he can consider whether to give the required undertaking. The commission maintains that [Zuma] is not entitled to insist that he be furnished with the questions in advance of his appearance before he can consider whether to give the undertaking,” it said.

“[The commission] takes the position that it is enough that he has been told he will be afforded an opportunity to state his side of the story in response to what certain identified witnesses have said in their statements or affidavits … and that the questions he will be asked will be confined to the issues covered in the statements or affidavits or evidence of those witnesses.”