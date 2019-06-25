Stop ‘delaying and frustrating’ public protector’s probe, says Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on president Cyril Ramaphosa to “stop delaying” and “frustrating” the public protector’s investigation into a donation his ANC presidential campaign received from disgraced facilities management company Bosasa.

Maimane laid a complaint with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate the R500,000 Bosasa donation after Ramaphosa had to correct an answer he gave to parliament last year.

Mkhwebane has confirmed that Ramaphosa is implicated in her investigation. The presidency said she granted Ramaphosa an extension to respond her findings.

Maimane recommended seven reforms for SA during Tuesday’s debate on Ramaphosa’s third state of the nation address from last week. These included reforming Eskom and state-owned enterprises, education and healthcare, while building a capable state.

The latest controversy around Mkhwebane’s investigation is over her allegedly widening the scope of her investigation into the donation Ramaphosa, to include charges of money laundering.

“Let the public protector do her work, and once the report is finalised, appear before a parliamentary ad hoc committee so that the matter can be dealt with in an open and transparent manner,” Maimane said.

However, Mkhwebane’s office denied reports that she was investigating charges of money laundering.

Maimane said the shocking revelations at the Zondo commission confirmed that cadre deployment and monopoly politics “are a one-way ticket to state capture”. He said whether deployments are to the government, state-owned entities (SOEs) or to Chapter 9 institutions, the interests of the ANC is always put before the interests of South Africans.

He took a stab at the ANC’s nominations for the portfolio committee chairs, which were appointed amid much controversy last week. The nominations included the names of known Zuma-era ministers such as Faith Muthambi and Mosebenzi Zwane.