State must deliver ‘full-scale and focused’ automotive masterplan

Johnson will face Jeremy Hunt in the final round of the UK leadership contest, worrying investors about a no-deal Brexit
Remarks by governor Mark Carney highlight how his Bank of England has strived to keep up with banking technology, write David Goodman and Fergal O’Brien
Plan is for SA to manufacture 1% of vehicles globally
MPs will spend nine hours on Tuesday debating the speech, writes Genevieve Quintal
Europe’s largest retailer opts to gives up control of Chinese business
The ratings agency points to dire consequences of the wealth gap for the economy and the social fabric
France-based energy think-tank says investment in renewable energy in SA continues to grow
Maithripala Sirisena cites political instability as a reason to scrap the amendment that reduced the powers of the executive and increased parliament’s authority
Proteas put on spineless display
Amazon’s app for fashion retailing, based on an image of something you've seen (or uploaded), isn’t a perfect science, writes Sarah Halzack
