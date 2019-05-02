driving a hard bargain
SA’s ambitious new motor policy says all the right things. Can it be done?
The motor industry has come a long way since 1994, when ridiculous protectionist measures made it unsustainable. Now, government’s new motor industry policy sets ambitious long-term targets for jobs, local content and black participation in a bid to push the industry to the next level. Can it work?
02 May 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.