Ramaphosa outlines early bailout relief for Eskom, jobs for youth

In an ambitious address that promised both expansive public spending as well as a commitment to prudent management of public finances, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined an extensive programme for the next five years at the opening of parliament on Thursday evening.

In the biggest announcement of the night, Ramaphosa said Eskom would receive a portion of the R230bn in support from government, which was promised at the time of the budget sooner than had been anticipated. This is to alleviate its financial crisis and enable it to finalise its annual financial statements in the next few weeks. Without additional support it is not a going concern.

