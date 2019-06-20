National

Ramaphosa outlines early bailout relief for Eskom, jobs for youth

Presidency-led initiative intends to create two-million jobs for young people over next 10 years

20 June 2019 - 23:45 Carol Paton and Genevieve Quintal
Huge boost: During his state of the nation address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Eskom will receive R230bn from government over the next 10 years. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Huge boost: During his state of the nation address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Eskom will receive R230bn from government over the next 10 years. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

In an ambitious address that promised both expansive public spending as well as a commitment to prudent management of public finances, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined an extensive programme for the next five years at the opening of parliament on Thursday evening.

In the biggest announcement of the night, Ramaphosa said Eskom would receive a portion of the R230bn in support from government, which was promised at the time of the budget sooner than had been anticipated. This is to alleviate its financial crisis and enable it to finalise its annual financial statements in the next few weeks. Without additional support it is not a going concern.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Ramaphosa outlines early bailout relief for Eskom

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first state of the nation address following the 2019 general elections
National
4 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa says Reserve Bank mandate will not change

Ramaphosa's comments follow confusion about the ANC’s stance on the mandate and ownership of the Reserve Bank in the past few weeks
National
5 hours ago

Implementation of economic reform is a job for right now, Cyril Ramaphosa tells SA

The president says the private sector has committed to investing R840bn in 43 projects over 19 sectors, and creating 155,000 jobs in the next five ...
National
3 hours ago

SA should consider building a new technologically advanced city, says Ramaphosa

Country has not built a new city in its 25 years of democracy, president says
National
4 hours ago

Politicians spoke to the media on June 20 2019 after the second instalment of the state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa outlines early bailout relief for ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa outlines early bailout relief for Eskom
National
3.
ANC fully behind Ramaphosa on the Reserve Bank’s ...
National
4.
Implementation of economic reform is a job for ...
National

Related Articles

ANC fully behind Ramaphosa on the Reserve Bank’s mandate

National

Government will boost efforts to identify and release public land, Cyril ...

National

Implementation of economic reform is a job for right now, Cyril Ramaphosa tells ...

National

SA should consider building a new technologically advanced city, says Ramaphosa

National

Spectrum licensing will begin within next month, says Cyril Ramaphosa in Sona

National

State is committed to building SA with ‘no place for corruption’, Cyril ...

National

There will be more support for black farmers, Cyril Ramaphosa promises

National

IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.