ANC fully behind Ramaphosa on the Reserve Bank’s mandate

His comments followed confusion in the governing party over the Bank’s mandate. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule first announced the mandate would be expanded to include employment and economic growth, after which Ramaphosa issued a statement as ANC president in which he emphatically said the mandate remained unchanged.

The issue is seen as a proxy battle between the different factions in the ANC.

Asked about Ramaphosa’s comment on the bank’s mandate, Mashatile said “the ANC is fully behind him. That is our position.”

He emphasised that there would be no changes to the central bank’s mandate, adding that the ownership of the bank would stay the same “for now”.

The ANC had resolved to nationalise the Bank, but Ramaphosa said in a statement as ANC president SA could just not afford it at this stage.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said it was “good that the president showed some leadership on it”, but questioned whether it would hold if the faction seen as aligned to Magashule pulled in a different direction.