ANC fully behind Ramaphosa on the Reserve Bank’s mandate

20 June 2019 - 23:24 Claudi Mailovich
Paul Mashatile. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The ANC is fully behind President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bold defence of the Reserve Bank's mandate, ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile said on Thursday night.

Ramaphosa, in his third state of the nation address, came out in support of the Bank’s mandate, which protects the value of the rand in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth,  following a fraught debate in the ANC.

“Today we reaffirm this constitutional mandate, which the Reserve Bank must pursue independently, without fear, favour or prejudice,” Ramaphosa said.

His comments followed confusion in the governing party over the Bank’s mandate. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule first announced the mandate would be expanded to include employment and economic growth, after which Ramaphosa issued a statement as ANC president in which he emphatically said the mandate remained unchanged.

The issue is seen as a proxy battle between the different factions in the ANC.

Asked about Ramaphosa’s comment on the bank’s mandate, Mashatile said “the ANC is fully behind him. That is our position.”

He emphasised that there would be no changes to the central bank’s mandate, adding that the ownership of the bank would stay the same “for now”.

The ANC had resolved to nationalise the Bank, but Ramaphosa  said in a statement as ANC president SA could just not afford it at this stage.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said it was “good that the president showed some leadership on it”, but questioned whether it would hold if the faction seen as aligned to Magashule pulled in a different direction.

Politicians spoke to the media on June 20 2019 after the second instalment of the state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Solly Mapaila, deputy general secretary of the SA Communist Party (SACP), one of the ANC’s alliance partners, said that the mandate of the Bank as articulated in the constitution was “very right”.  

He reiterated the party’s stance that finance minister Tito Mboweni and central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago were “minimalists" in their articulation of the mandate.

He agreed with Ramaphosa’s assessment that price stability was necessary but not a sufficient condition for economic growth.

Inkatha Freedom Party's Narend Singh approved of Ramaphosa’s comments on the Bank. “That has caused great confusion,” Singh said, adding that it had also frightened investors.

We always want to protect the rights of the South African Reserve Bank and they are doing a good job,” he said.

Cyril Ramaphosa says Reserve Bank mandate will not change

Ramaphosa's comments follow confusion about the ANC’s stance on the mandate and ownership of the Reserve Bank in the past few weeks
3 hours ago

Eskom to get large portion of R230bn bailout sooner, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The president says parliament will pass a special appropriation bill ‘on an urgent basis’ to enable a significant portion of this to be allocated ‘in ...
3 hours ago

Implementation of economic reform is a job for right now, Cyril Ramaphosa tells SA

The president says the private sector has committed to investing R840bn in 43 projects over 19 sectors, and creating 155,000 jobs in the next five ...
1 hour ago

IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first state of the nation address following the 2019 general elections
3 hours ago

