State is committed to building SA with ‘no place for corruption’, Cyril Ramaphosa says

President Cyril Ramaphosa took a strong stance in his third state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening on the need to recover public money that was stolen through corruption.

Ramaphosa said the government was committed to building an ethical state in which “there is no place for corruption, patronage, rent-seeking and plundering of public money”.

Fighting corruption has been one of the key elements of his presidency, in which critical steps have been taken to address the defects in the criminal justice system, which was decimated and politicised under the leadership of former president Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa, who had announced key decisions during the two previous Sonas related to the security cluster, said steps had been taken to end state capture and fight corruption. He said on Thursday that measures to strengthen the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the SA Revenue Service and in state security, were achieving important results.