State is committed to building SA with ‘no place for corruption’, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The president says NDPP Shamila Batohi has been asked to ‘develop a plan to significantly increase the capacity and effectiveness of the NPA, including to ensure effective asset forfeiture’

20 June 2019 - 20:38 Claudi Mailovich
National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi. Picture: ALON SKUY
President Cyril Ramaphosa took a strong stance in his third state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening on the need to recover public money that was stolen through corruption. 

Ramaphosa said the government was committed to building an ethical state in which “there is no place for corruption, patronage, rent-seeking and plundering of public money”.

Fighting corruption has been one of the key elements of his presidency, in which critical steps have been taken to address the defects in the criminal justice system, which was decimated and politicised under the leadership of former president Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa, who had announced key decisions during the two previous Sonas related to the security cluster, said steps had been taken to end state capture and fight corruption. He said on Thursday that measures to strengthen the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the SA Revenue Service and in state security, were achieving important results.

Government will boost efforts to identify and release public land, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The state has a massive portfolio of 1.9-million hectares of land and more than 93,000 buildings
Ramaphosa, however, acknowledged that much more needed to be done, and that national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi had been asked to “develop a plan to significantly increase the capacity and effectiveness of the NPA, including to ensure effective asset forfeiture”. 

“We need to ensure that public money stolen is returned and used to deliver services and much needed basic infrastructure to the poorest communities,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said it was expected that the new SIU special tribunal, which he announced in February, would start its work within the next few months to fast track civil claims arising from SIU investigations, which are currently estimated to be at about R14.7bn. 

In February, the presidency said the establishment of the special tribunal was occasioned by the need to fast track the finalisation of matters that the SIU refers to civil litigation following the conclusion of their investigations. These were cases where the SIU would have referred contracts entered into by state institutions for civil litigation to have them declared irregular, invalid or set aside.

LISTEN: The State of the Nation address in full

The presidency said fast tracking the matters through the special tribunal would enable the SIU to recover monies or assets lost by state institutions through irregular and corrupt means, “thus ensuring those responsible for the loss of monies and or assets by state institutions are held accountable”. 

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

SIU probe into various SABC contracts will go on despite court ruling

Last week, the high court dismissed the SABC and SIU’s court application to review and set aside a  contract the SABC awarded to Sekela Xabiso
SIU closes in on Eskom’s ‘irregular’ payments to 13 companies

The Special Investigating Unit is working closely with the power utility to determine how much of the R75bn paid to these firms was irregular
NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC can no longer accept graft-tainted money as voters demand transparency over funding

Bosasa scandal, which follows allegations of kickbacks being paid to the party as part of deals, raises the importance of access to information
SIU to probe state’s national lab service for corruption

The Special Investigating Unit probe will cover more than a dozen tenders, ranging from the provision of computers to leasing vehicles
