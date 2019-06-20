Implementation of economic reform is a job for right now, Cyril Ramaphosa tells SA

Ramaphosa announced that a second investment conference will be held in November.

He said that of the R300bn worth of investments announced at the inaugural investment conference in 2018, just more than R250bn worth of projects were in the implementation phase.

“At a time of uncertainty, the work of the investment envoys has built important bridges between government and the business community,” Ramaphosa said.

“From their feedback, it is clear that much more still needs to be done to improve the investment climate.”

This includes reviewing the way the government co-ordinates work to resolve challenges faced by investors and reforming investment promotion policy and architecture.

Ramaphosa says good progress has been made through the public-private growth initiative that is being championed by minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, when she was minister in the presidency, along with Roelf Meyer and Johan van Zyl.

He said the private sector had committed to investing R840bn in 43 projects over 19 sectors, and creating 155,000 jobs in the next five years.

In discussions with business, the government had committed to remove the policy impediments and accelerate implementation of these projects.

“We are urgently working on a set of priority reforms to improve the ease of doing business by consolidating and streamlining regulatory processes, automating permit and other applications, and reducing the cost of compliance,” Ramaphosa said.

He said if SA were to be internationally competitive and attract investment, it had to address the high cost of doing business and the complicated and lengthy regulatory processes.

The country had to reach a point where no company needed to wait more than six months for a permit or licence, and new companies could be registered in a day.