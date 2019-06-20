National

Government will boost efforts to identify and release public land, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The state has a massive portfolio of 1.9-million hectares of land and more than 93,000 buildings

20 June 2019 - 20:28 Bekezela Phakathi
Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation 2019 addresses in the National Assembly on Thursday, June 21 2019. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
The government will speed up efforts to identify and release public land that is suitable for urban settlements and farming, President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night.

The state has a massive property portfolio of more than 93,000 buildings and about 1.9-million hectares of land under the custodianship of the department of public works.

Those who question the drive to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation say the government should focus on redistributing land it owns, some of which is unaccounted for or underutilised.

Ramaphosa said faster economic growth also requires accelerated land reform in rural and urban areas and a clear property rights regime.

