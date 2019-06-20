Government will boost efforts to identify and release public land, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The government will speed up efforts to identify and release public land that is suitable for urban settlements and farming, President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night.

The state has a massive property portfolio of more than 93,000 buildings and about 1.9-million hectares of land under the custodianship of the department of public works.

Those who question the drive to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation say the government should focus on redistributing land it owns, some of which is unaccounted for or underutilised.

Ramaphosa said faster economic growth also requires accelerated land reform in rural and urban areas and a clear property rights regime.