SA should consider building a new technologically advanced city, says Ramaphosa

SA should consider building a new smart city with skyscrapers, schools, universities, hospitals and factories, President Cyril Ramaphosa suggested on Thursday.

SA has not built a new city in the 25 years of democracy.

“I dream of a South Africa where the first entirely new city built in the democratic era rises, with skyscrapers, schools, universities, hospitals and factories,” Ramaphosa said as he concluded his state of the nation address.

He also spoke of a dream of a a bullet train linking all major cities in SA up to Musina.