Cyril Ramaphosa says Reserve Bank mandate will not change

The mandate of the SA Reserve Bank will not be changed, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday in parliament.

“Today we reaffirm this constitutional mandate, which the Reserve Bank must pursue independently, without fear, favour or prejudice,” he said during his state of the nation address (Sona) in the National Assembly.

The president said the rising prices of goods and services was eroding the purchasing power of South Africans, especially the poor, and that inflation undermined the competitiveness of the country's exports and import-competing firms, putting industries and jobs at risk.