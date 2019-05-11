2016 polls were wake-up call for ANC, Jessie Duarte says

The province, which is the economic heartland of SA, was one of the key targets for the DA in the election as it hoped to push the ANC below 50% of the provincial share of the vote.

Instead, the DA itself lost support from 30.78% in 2014 to 27.45% in 2019. This fell way below the high level of support the party had in 2016.

The ANC had plummeted to 53.59% of support in 2014, from just above 64% in 2009. By receiving 50.19% of the vote in Gauteng in 2019, it has arrested its electoral decline in no small way.

Duarte said the ANC had heard the voices of all South Africans and that the election results were a critical step in recovering from the low point the ANC was at in 2016.

“We also note with a great sense of appreciation the recovery of support and the upward trend in crucial areas, including metros and suburbs where in 2014 and 2016 we lost significant support,” she said.

Duarte said the ANC’s mandate was clear: South Africans wanted a growing economy that created jobs, programmes that tackled poverty more effectively, built viable communities close to work and reduced the cost of living.

She said citizens wanted to see a government that worked for them and that was efficient, as well as to see an end to state capture and swift action against those responsible for wrongdoing.

The ANC was punished severely at the polls, especially in urban areas, while it was led by Jacob Zuma.

Under his leadership, state capture became a part of the SA lexicon and state-owned enterprises were decimated. The ANC’s standing in society tanked, while relations within the alliance between the ANC, Cosatu and the SACP was at an all-time low before Cyril Ramaphosa was elected ANC president in December 2017, which set the ANC on a path of “renewal".