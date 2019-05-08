Low turnout predicted in Gauteng

Political parties are expecting voter turnout in the electoral battleground of Gauteng to tumble from the 76.54% turnout for the 2014 general elections.

The ANC is most vulnerable in Gauteng, given that it won just under 54% of the support in the previous general election.

A possible poor voter turnout in Gauteng’s big townships, such as Soweto, could have a significant effect on the ANC’s hopes of keeping majority control in the province.

In 2016 the ANC lost Johannesburg as a result of voters staying away out of anger.