National

ANC to retain national majority as final votes trickle in

Counting has been completed in all the provinces apart from Gauteng

10 May 2019 - 05:56 Carol Paton
UPDATED 11 May 2019 - 07:30
Electronic screens display the current national vote count results at the Independent Electoral Commission national results center in Pretoria on Friday May 10 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ WALDO SWIEGERS
Electronic screens display the current national vote count results at the Independent Electoral Commission national results center in Pretoria on Friday May 10 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ WALDO SWIEGERS

With 99.78% of the vote captured by 7am on Saturday, the ANC was set to retain a weakened majority, sitting on 57.49% of the national vote, with the DA on 20.80% and the EFF on 10.76%.

The focus stayed on Gauteng throughout Friday, the most populated province and key battleground. With 98.12% of the votes captured by Saturday morning, the ANC was still just below the 50% mark, at 49.96%. The DA was on 27.73% and the EFF on 14.59%.

Live results of the provincial vote for Gauteng in the 2019 general election



INTERACTIVE MAPS, RICH DATA & MORE
Use our elections website to browse past results for your area and track election results

Counting has since been concluded in all the other provinces.

The DA will retain the Western Cape comfortably, but with a much-reduced majority of about 55.45%.

The party will also be disappointed with its performance in the Northern Cape, where it had hoped to improve its standing far more than it has. The ANC secured 57.54% of the vote and the DA 25.51%. In 2014, the DA made massive gains in the province, winning 23.6% of the vote, a 10 percentage point jump from its performance in 2009.

The IFP made major inroads in KwaZulu-Natal, beating the DA to become the official opposition with 16.34%. The EFF meanwhile secured the position of official opposition in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West with 14.43%, 12.79% and 18.64% respectively.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says that, based on results so far, the overall turnout for the election was 65%, compared with a 73.48% turnout in the 2014 national elections. 

patonc@businesslive.co.za

Low turnout predicted in Gauteng

The ANC vulnerable in the province
National
2 days ago

We hope for a victory, Solly Msimanga says, but there are options

The former mayor of Tshwane says while the DA has planned for three different scenarios, it hopes the residents of Gauteng will vote for ‘change that ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

1.
ANC retains KwaZulu-Natal but with a lower ...
National
2.
DA comfortably wins overseas vote
National
3.
Ramaphoria boosts ANC national vote
National
4.
ACDP heads the pack of religious parties in the ...
National

Related Articles

WATCH: How SA’s trading partners have reacted to the general election

National

IEC insists poll glitches will not compromise results

National

WATCH: What the election votes tell us about where SA is going

Politics

TOM EATON: Small parties take stock on post election realities

Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.