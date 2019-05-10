ANC to retain national majority as final votes trickle in
Counting has been completed in all the provinces apart from Gauteng
With 99.78% of the vote captured by 7am on Saturday, the ANC was set to retain a weakened majority, sitting on 57.49% of the national vote, with the DA on 20.80% and the EFF on 10.76%.
The focus stayed on Gauteng throughout Friday, the most populated province and key battleground. With 98.12% of the votes captured by Saturday morning, the ANC was still just below the 50% mark, at 49.96%. The DA was on 27.73% and the EFF on 14.59%.
Live results of the provincial vote for Gauteng in the 2019 general election
Counting has since been concluded in all the other provinces.
The DA will retain the Western Cape comfortably, but with a much-reduced majority of about 55.45%.
The party will also be disappointed with its performance in the Northern Cape, where it had hoped to improve its standing far more than it has. The ANC secured 57.54% of the vote and the DA 25.51%. In 2014, the DA made massive gains in the province, winning 23.6% of the vote, a 10 percentage point jump from its performance in 2009.
The IFP made major inroads in KwaZulu-Natal, beating the DA to become the official opposition with 16.34%. The EFF meanwhile secured the position of official opposition in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West with 14.43%, 12.79% and 18.64% respectively.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says that, based on results so far, the overall turnout for the election was 65%, compared with a 73.48% turnout in the 2014 national elections.