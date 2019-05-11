ANC wins Gauteng by a nose

The ANC has held on to Gauteng by the skin of its teeth, receiving just above 50% of the vote following two days of vote counting to determine who will govern SA’s economic hub.

The seat allocation in the province will determine whether it has received enough votes to get the 37 seats needed to govern with a majority in the Gauteng, but this is likely if it is determined that 58,000 votes equal one seat.

The provincial legislature has 73 seats, and a party or coalition will need 37 seats to govern with a majority.

Gauteng was one of the main battlegrounds in the 2019 elections where opposition parties were hoping to push the ANC below 50% of support, given the extraordinary electoral decline it saw since the 2014 general elections.

The decline continued during the local government elections in 2016 where the ANC fell below the majority of support in Gauteng.

Result for the provincial vote for Gauteng in the 2019 general elections