Court bars public protector from releasing Nkwinti report

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been blocked by the courts from releasing her report on water affairs minister Gugile Nkwinti’s alleged violation of the executive code of ethics.

This was because she did not give the minister enough time to respond to the allegations against him.

It is believed that the order granted may be a legal first, as previous efforts to interdict the release of public protector reports — most notably with advocate Thuli Madonsela’s state capture investigation — have met with failure.

Pretoria high court judge Cassim Sardiwalla’s urgent order means that President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot act on the remedial action ordered by the public protector against Nkwinti, pending a challenge by the minister to the rationality and legality of Mkhwebane’s findings against him.

The report cannot be published or released, but reportedly relates to the minister’s role in the acquisition of a R97m farm while he was minister of land reform and rural development.

Nkwinti claims he was given only 18 days to respond to the evidence against him, and this was not enough. Sardiwalla agreed, and found that Mkhwebane’s conduct in this regard amounted to a violation of the Public Protector Act.

Nkwinti’s spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, told Business Day that “the judge in the case indicates that he’s in agreement with the minister that he does deserve more time to respond”.

“For the minister, it’s not a victory as such. He just wanted a chance to meaningfully engage with the public protector.

“He respects her office and this application was by no means an attempt to undermine her.”

The public protector’s office said it was puzzled by the order.

“In our view, the applicant didn’t even argue or plead for an interim interdict It is therefore unclear what the basis for the order is.

“It’s a pity we won’t immediately know the reasons as there is no written judgment yet. What puts a spanner in the works is that the report had already been distributed to parties, including the complainant, and that was before the applicant approached the court.

“We will study the judgment and its implications, and map the way forward”.