Department of water fails acid test of finances

Effective steps were not taken to prevent irregular expenditure, as well as fruitless and wasteful expenditure, he said. "Public money was spent without the approval of the properly delegated officer as required by Treasury regulations … In some instances, disciplinary hearings were not held for confirmed cases of financial misconduct committed by officials, as required by Treasury regulations," said Makwetu.

The crisis has largely been attributed to poor leadership, deviations over the years, including duplicate payments, spending on projects that were not budgeted for, and payments for incomplete projects.

The department was led by Nomvula Mokonyane, who was shifted to the communications portfolio in the 2018 cabinet reshuffle.

Furthermore, said Makwetu, there was leadership instability at top management level, as a result of vacancies and/or suspensions of the director general, CFO and other senior leaders for extended periods during the year under review.

In the annual report, Deborah Mochotlhi, the acting director-general, said various operations were hampered due to insufficient budget allocation.

"The year ended on a difficult note of budgetary constraints and various challenges.

"However, the personnel of the department remain committed to the course of striving for accessibility of water and sanitation by all," said Mochotlhi.

In May, water & sanitation minister Gugile Nkwinti said his department was struggling to deal with the realities of budget constraints and challenges from previous years, as some historical commitments were not adequately budgeted for.