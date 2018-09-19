Doing land reform badly ‘puts nation at huge risk’

"If you kick the legs out from under agriculture, we don’t get foreign exchange and we struggle to import. There is a massive risk of doing land reform badly and a modest prospect of doing it well," he said.

SA’s farmers are among the world’s biggest white-maize, table-grape and citrus-fruit exporters, and are the second-largest producers of a wool variety used in clothing.

A 2017 state-commissioned land audit shows that a third of the country’s rural land is owned by individuals and 72% of that is in white hands.

Companies and trusts hold 43% of rural land, and the race of their beneficiaries and owners is difficult to determine.

With a general election looming in 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa has embraced expropriation without compensation but insists there will not be a land grab.

The EFF, which has won support from young voters in impoverished townships, supports the change and wants all land nationalised.

Individual farmers, some of them with good political connections, could be the biggest beneficiaries of land redistribution, according to Corrigan.

Of SA’s land area of 122- million hectares, 94-million hectares is used for agriculture. The state owns as much as 22% of the country, while millions of hectares are controlled by traditional rulers. Several million mostly poor black citizens own houses for which they often do not have title deeds, according to the institute.

A parliamentary committee is considering possible amendments to the constitution to facilitate expropriation.