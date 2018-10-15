Water official suspended for refusing to let unit serve as ‘honey pot’

Department of water & sanitation deputy director-general for national water resources infrastructure Zandile Makhathini has been suspended for refusing to allow other projects in the ministry to dip into her unit’s R12bn budget.

The department has a R15bn total budget, of which R12bn is spent on water resources infrastructure. According to a senior department figure who declined to be named, the unit is generally regarded as the department’s “honey pot”.

The unit is responsible for the development, operation and maintenance of water resources infrastructure and for managing water resources.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), which is representing Makhathini in her case against the department, said she is being victimised for refusing to release funds to projects that do not fall under her unit.

“Her branch is one with the high budget and you will understand that everyone wants to put their hands in that budget,” the union said.

This has been the case since Nomvula Mokonyane, who is now communications minister, headed the ministry, it said.

Mokonyane was removed from the department by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February and replaced with former land reform minister Gugile Nkwinti.

In the department’s annual report, tabled earlier this month, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu pointed out that the Water Trading Entity had incurred fruitless and wasteful expenditure of more than R1bn and irregular expenditure of R4.9bn for the year ended March 2018. It incurred an overdraft of R1.4bn, down from R2.1bn in the previous year.

Makhathini was suspended on October 2 and is facing four charges of misconduct. This is not the first time; she was placed on suspension in 2017 for four months before returning to work for another nine months. The first suspension was, however, without a charge sheet.

The deputy director-general’s disciplinary hearing was meant to start on October 9.

At the time Nehawu asked that the matter be handled by a commissioner from the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council, but the department refused and appointed a senior counsel to conduct the disciplinary hearing, which is expected to reconvene in 10 days.