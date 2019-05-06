‘He is chilling, … the honourable minister,’ protector’s lawyer says of Gugile Nkwinti

Water and sanitation minister Gugile Nkwinti wants the North Gauteng High Court to rule that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane violated the Public Protector Act when she denied him an extension to respond to a report that implicated him in wrongdoing.

Judge Cassim Sardiwalla heard urgent arguments on Monday in the case where the minister sought an interdict to prevent the public protector from releasing her report, which found that Nkwinti had violated the executive ethics code and the constitution.

But the public protector hit back, saying through her lawyer that she could not bow down to the minister's request for an extension.

Nkwinti's counsel, advocate Ernst van Graan SC, argued that the public protector gave the minister only 18 days to respond to an investigation that took her more than two years to complete.

"The public protector did nothing, absolutely nothing, for two years and two months," he argued.