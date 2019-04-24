Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has acceded to Pravin Gordhan’s request on Monday for an extension to the deadline for the affidavit and supporting evidence he was due to submit on Tuesday.

This is in connection with Mkhwebane’s investigation into allegations of improper conduct‚ a violation of the executive ethics code‚ and irregular and unlawful activities by the public enterprises minister.

Aspects of the investigation relate to Gordhan’s time as SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner.

Mkhwebane said on Tuesday Gordhan had requested the May 3 extension‚ citing a decision by Sars to procure a legal opinion on whether it would be lawful to share certain records with implicated parties‚ including Gordhan.

She said these were records she requires for her investigation.

“In the spirit of fairness‚ I have decided to grant minister Gordhan the extension he has requested so that he may have a reasonable opportunity to gather the information I need, as some of it goes a few years back‚” Mkhwebane said.

Mkhwebane said her office would subpoena the records in question directly from Sars. If they were not forthcoming, she would have to invoke the Public Protector Act‚ particularly contempt proceedings, as a last resort.

Mkhwebane called on the public to grant her the space to do her work and treat this case as they would treat an investigation involving any other public office bearer.

