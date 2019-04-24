National / Latest News

Mkhwebane grants Gordhan deadline extension to submit documents

24 April 2019 - 07:37 Ernest Mabuza
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has acceded to Pravin Gordhan’s request on Monday for an extension to the deadline for the affidavit and supporting evidence he was due to submit on Tuesday.

This is in connection with Mkhwebane’s investigation into allegations of improper conduct‚ a violation of the executive ethics code‚ and irregular and unlawful activities by the public enterprises minister.

Aspects of the investigation relate to Gordhan’s time as SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner.

Mkhwebane said on Tuesday Gordhan had requested the May 3 extension‚ citing a decision by Sars to procure a legal opinion on whether it would be lawful to share certain records with implicated parties‚ including Gordhan.

She said these were records she requires for her investigation.

“In the spirit of fairness‚ I have decided to grant minister Gordhan the extension he has requested so that he may have a reasonable opportunity to gather the information I need, as some of it goes a few years back‚” Mkhwebane said.

Mkhwebane said her office would subpoena the records in question directly from Sars. If they were not forthcoming, she would have to invoke the Public Protector Act‚ particularly contempt proceedings, as a last resort.

Mkhwebane called on the public to grant her the space to do her work and treat this case as they would treat an investigation involving any other public office bearer.

• TMG Digital

Eskom is not about to collapse, says Gordhan

Problem is under control, says public enterprises minister
National
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Public protector spats reach boiling point

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s stand-offs with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba could end up in court
National
1 week ago

Tom Moyane loses bid to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan at state capture inquiry

It was found that the former Sars head's affidavit did not adequately respond to the relevant parts of Gordhan's testimony
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa flies to flood-ravaged KZN as ...
National
2.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane must provide proof of ...
National
3.
Death toll in KwaZulu-Natal floods rises to 32
National / Latest News
4.
WATCH: What Eskom’s bailout means for SA
National

Related Articles

Eskom is not about to collapse, says Gordhan

National / Latest News

NEWS ANALYSIS: Public protector spats reach boiling point

National

Tom Moyane loses bid to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan at state capture inquiry

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.