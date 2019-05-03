KIMI MAKWETU: Auditor-general’s new powers will improve governance

While these concerns were thoroughly dealt with during the extensive parliamentary deliberations and the president’s scrutiny of the amendments, now that the changes have been signed into law my office can with authority share the intended aim and meaning of the amendments.

At the outset it is worth restating that as the country’s supreme audit institution ours is the only institution that, by law, has to audit and report on how government is spending taxpayers’ money. It does this by examining the accounting records and related transactions to support financial statements and report on the manner in which finances are managed, handled and reported on by institutions funded from the public purse. This has been the broad focus of the office of the auditor-general since its inception in 1911.

In 2016, concerned by the growing extent of irregular, unauthorised, fruitless and wasteful expenditure reported by my office every year at all tiers of government, the multiparty parliamentary committee that oversees the office, the standing committee on the auditor-general, initiated the process to expand our mandate beyond just auditing and reporting.

In their collective wisdom the members of this committee, later fully backed by the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces and the presidency, felt that expanding our mandate would further support other existing pieces of legislation aimed at ensuring good governance and clean administration in the public sector.

These legislative instruments include the Public Finance Management Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act. Both contain extensive guidance on what the law requires accounting officers and accounting authorities to do, and even outline the consequences that must be assigned in the event of financial misconduct. This includes the responsibility to quantify and recover money due to the state.

Therefore, the latest amendments to the Public Audit Act should be seen as further reinforcements to these and other extant, good governance legislative tools. They will also serve to elevate the existing responsibility of line managers as they were envisaged when the Public Finance Management Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act were promulgated about 20 years ago. The auditor-general’s audit activities are much the same as they were before the amendments, except for three key additional steps we can now take that go beyond our traditional mandate of auditing and reporting.