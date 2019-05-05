Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has made a damning finding against minister Gugile Nkwinti‚ establishing that he has violated the executive ethics code and the constitution.

In a report yet to be released by her office‚ Mkhwebane has found that Nkwinti — now water and sanitation minister — abused his position of authority when he was minister of land and rural development when he influenced his department to buy a farm and allocate it to his friend.

The investigation by Mkhwebane's office confirmed a Sunday Times report in 2017 that Nkwinti had introduced a former ANC staff member from Luthuli House‚ Errol Velile Present‚ to officials in his department. Eight months later‚ the department bought a R97m farm in Limpopo and handed it to Present and his business partners.

Present was fired by the ANC last year after he was arrested for alleged involvement in cash-in-transit heists. His trial is still under way.

Mkhwebane found this to be an abuse of position by Nkwinti and that he had unduly influenced his department to purchase the Bekendvlei farm in 2011.

"Minister Nkwinti used his position to improperly benefit Mr Present and thereby exposed himself to a situation involving the risk of a conflict between his responsibilities as a minister responsible for rural development and land reform and his personal relationship with Mr Present‚" the public protector says in her report.

Mkhwebane states that this was a clear violation of the executive ethics code governing the conduct of ministers and the constitution.