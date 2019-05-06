Businesses in the tourism sector back controversial ‘Airbnb bill’

Businesses that stand to be affected by the government’s plans to regulate short-term home rentals, including those on the popular online platform Airbnb, have backed its proposed regulations saying it would help level the playing field.

While Airbnb initially focuses on small-scale, informal short-term home rentals, formal accommodation establishments such as hotels and B&Bs can also list on the popular platform.

Airbnb has been expanding its offering to add extra search categories for users who are specifically looking to rent a hotel room, B&B or luxury properties as it moves towards a full-service travel-booking company.

In April, the government published the Tourism Amendment Bill for public comment. Should it come into law, short-term home rentals will be regulated under the Tourism Act and the minister of tourism could then specify various “thresholds” in terms of Airbnb rentals in SA. This could include limiting the number of nights that guests can stay and how much money a host can earn. The department of tourism is of the view that this would level the playing field by ensuring that “everyone gets their fair share”.

On Monday, the Tourism Business Council of SA, which represents the interests of small and large businesses in the sector, dismissed suggestions that regulating Airbnb in SA would stifle growth of the tourism industry.

In an interview with Business Day, the council’s CEO, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, said regulating the online platform would level the playing field and allow all stakeholders to compete fairly. This, he said, would benefit the tourism sector by allowing more players to enter the market and compete on price. Tshivhengwa argued that tourists would also benefit from the competitive pricing and access to more secure establishments.

Critics of the bill argue that the regulations could put off potential visitors, hurting the tourism sector, which has been earmarked by the government as a key jobs driver.

In his state of the nation address in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that SA was looking to double its international tourist arrivals from 10.5-million to 21-million by 2030. SA has the largest travel and tourism sector in Africa, contributing about R426bn to the local economy in 2018.