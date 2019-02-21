Lukanyo Mnyanda Editor: Business Day
National

Tito Mboweni braced for backlash from ratings agencies

Treasury roadshow hopes to sell budget upside after ‘very difficult conversations’ with agencies

21 February 2019 - 05:10 LUKANYO MNYANDA
Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers his budget speech at parliament in Cape Town, February 20 2019. Picture: GCIS
Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers his budget speech at parliament in Cape Town, February 20 2019. Picture: GCIS

Finance minister Tito Mboweni was braced for a potential backlash from ratings agencies after unveiling a budget that pledged to plough R69bn into Eskom over the next three years and predicted the budget deficit would surge to the widest in a decade next year. That figure could grow to R150bn over the next decade, Treasury officials said separately.

The initial market reaction was swift, though both the rand and government bonds later recouped losses that followed Mboweni’s announcement that the budget deficit would climb to 4.2% of GDP in the current year and reach 4.5% in 2020. It was at 3.7% in 2016. Government debt will peak at a higher level, with the debt-to-GDP ratio set to reach 60.2% in 2023/2024, compared with the previous estimate of 59.6%, he said.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article: Mboweni braced for ratings backlash

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Doom, gloom and yet more Eskom blues

Eskom’s financial and operational crisis loomed large as finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered a gloomy budget 
National
19 hours ago

Budget 2019 — the full speech

Read the full 2019 budget speech as delivered by finance minister Tito Mboweni
Economy
18 hours ago

Growth in 2019 will disappoint again, Tito Mboweni says in budget statement

The  Treasury has revised down its growth forecast from 1.7% to 1.5%
Economy
18 hours ago

Another R150bn promised to Eskom over next 10 years

The government will not forgive the embattled power supplier’s debt and it must be repaid, Tito Mboweni says
National
18 hours ago

SABC wants R6.8bn, but Tito Mboweni suggests it stay away from Treasury

The finance minister wants SABC to restructure its operations, merge ‘duplicated’ radio stations and sell off some of its assets
National
16 hours ago

From tough talk on saving Eskom and Sars, to increases on tax on alcohol and cigarettes - we take a look at which aspects of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2019 budget will hit close to home.

Most read

1.
Tito Mboweni braced for backlash from ratings ...
National
2.
Eskom bailout to reach R150bn in 10 years
National
3.
SA banks robust enough to face potential Moody’s ...
National
4.
Moody’s says budget shows further erosion of ...
National

Related Articles

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Doom, gloom and yet more Eskom blues
National

WATCH: Tito Mboweni’s 2019 budget
Economy

Budget 2019 — the full speech
Economy

Growth in 2019 will disappoint again, Tito Mboweni says in budget statement
Economy

Moody’s says budget shows further erosion of fiscal strength
National

Another R150bn promised to Eskom over next 10 years
National

I will be around for a while, Tito Mboweni says
National

Nafcoc praises Tito Mboweni’s ‘bold, new path’
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.