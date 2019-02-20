Budget 2019 — the full speech

Strengthen the capacity and capability of the state to address the needs of the people

My colleagues at provincial and municipal level are working as best as they can to deal with rising wage costs and reduced transfers. Provincial treasuries and the municipalities have a partner in the National Treasury to work with on their constitutional obligations.

Grants such as the Financial Management grant, and the Municipal Systems Improvement grant are available. The Public Audit Excess Fee Bill tabled today strengthens the Auditor General’s role in municipalities.

We need to build a strong culture of payment in our country.

Collecting the revenue due to the state is the underlying foundation of our democracy, of building a nation, and it is our duty to pay for services especially if we can afford to do so.

National Treasury will lead a process to encourage those, including government departments, who owe money to municipalities, to pay for services.

Finally, service providers must build what they promised at a reasonable rate. Thuma Mina. Pay your municipal bills on time.

Future proofing the budget

The budget is also about our long-term vision.

We spend a lot on infrastructure.

Four things will get us better infrastructure: First is to create a sensible project pipeline. Second, is streamlining the law to make it easier to build. Third, better information for everyone. And finally, is to actually build.

So far we are working on a wastewater treatment facility works in the Vaal, a solar water geyser programme and student accommodation. R625m is allocated to the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Government Technical Advisory Centre and the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission to strengthen project preparation in this context and on a speeded up basis, projects based on rural roads and water will be prioritised.

Details on several priority projects can be found on the Vulekamali portal.

The infrastructure fund is a central pillar of the Budget and of reprioritisation. It will accelerate R526bn worth of on-budget projects by bringing in the private sector and development finance institutions.

In several instances the private sector will design, build and operate key infrastructure assets. In addition, government will commit R100bn over the next decade.

As we look to the future, I see the following huge shifts in society and the world.

The first is the rise of technology. Twenty-five years ago, the Budget was prepared on reams of paper, carefully stapled together. I reviewed this speech on my tablet, and you can keep track of the speech on Twitter right now. By the way, it is at #RSABudget.

Who knows how the Budget will be prepared in twenty-five years’ time?

Our budget spending has to focus on getting our country ready for technology. The first step is to fix the education system. Government is rolling out a maths and science grant. The Governor of the South African Reserve Bank is driving an ambitious FinTech programme, together with colleagues from the other financial-sector regulators.

The sustainability challenge affects us all. Climate change is real. The steps being undertaken at Eskom will allow us to expand renewable energy, and the carbon tax will come into effect from 1 June 2019.

The third challenge is rapid urbanisation. We cannot go on building horizontally, serious consideration must be given to “going up” as part of an integrated development strategy.

The final challenge is nationalism. In many successful economies, immigrants have been a source of dynamism. Narrow nationalism often leads to stagnation. We need to redouble our efforts to attract highly-skilled people to South Africa. Professor Ricardo Hausmann of Harvard University talks of the “know-how” that these individuals bring. Their skills are complementary to our own. We need to free our entrepreneurs from stifling regulations and complicated taxes. We will continue to work closely with our partners in the BRICS, the African Development Bank and the South African Customs Union.

Madam Speaker it is prudent to say that we are a shareholder in a number of multilateral institutions and this ensures that South Africa plays its rightful place on the continent and the world.

Before I conclude, my thanks to the President of the Republic for his leadership during this budget process. A word of appreciation to the National Treasury Director General and his team. Their good humour and determination have got us through a difficult Budget.

My thanks to Acting SARS Commissioner and Team SARS for persevering to restore the integrity of the institution, to the Governor of the South African Reserve Bank for his support and collegiality. To colleagues in the Cabinet, in the Minister’s Committee on the Budget, and all those that have supported us in this time.

I recall Psalm 23: “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

Conclusion

In summary, Madam Speaker, let me outline the highlights of this Budget:

We are taking tough steps to fix the fiscal position and state-owned enterprises. Our children are our future. Most of the spending goes to education, and we will strengthen early childhood development and support higher education for the most deserving. On land, we have set aside money to help our people buy their own houses, support land reform, and transfer title deeds. On electricity, we face tough choices on Eskom. We are reprioritising resources towards the President’s infrastructure fund and away from the wage bill.

Madam Speaker, this is a Budget that plants a seed for renewal and growth. It is all of our duty to tend the seed and see that it grows strong, tall and fruitful. It is a Budget for the future.

For ye shall go out with joy, and be led forth with peace: the mountains and the hills shall break forth before you into singing, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands. Isaiah 55:12.

Thank you.