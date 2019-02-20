I will be around for a while, Tito Mboweni says

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has indicated that he will be available to stay in the position after the May elections.

Speaking to media before he delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday, Mboweni said he had “made a deal” with deputy president David Mabuza.

“I said ‘don't worry, if you win elections I won't abandon you so quickly’. I will be around for a while. So don't ask again,” he said after being asked about his future.

Mboweni's comments come after he told a colloquium on SA's economic growth in December that he would not stay on.

The finance minister also took exception to those who said he was not interested in the job.

During the briefing, Mboweni also defended Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane following a recommendation from the public protector that he face disciplinary action for failing to disclose a criminal record when he applied for the job.

Mogajane previously said he was unaware he had a criminal record for having paid an admission-of-guilt fine in 2011 for contravening the Road Traffic Act, for reckless or negligent driving.

Mboweni said he still had full confidence in Mogajane.

“The collective view in the ministry is that the findings of the public protector are wrong, so I am taking the decision on review.”

Mboweni said he hoped that one day he could have a conversation with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane “not to interfere but to advise”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has already moved ahead with the disciplinary process against Mogajane.

