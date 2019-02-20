Another R150bn promised to Eskom over next 10 years

“The president is correct when he says that Eskom will not be privatised. What logically follows from the division is that on the generation side you will have as many players as possible. The monopoly will remain for the national grid. On the distribution side there will also be many more players,” he said.

Introducing more players into the electricity market would lead to competition that would lead to lower prices. It would also ensure that when it came to providing electricity to SA, it would “no longer have all its eggs in one basket”.

“Everybody, including the working class, should be happy there are more players on the generation side,” said Mboweni.

In the future, all state-owned enterprises that were given financial support from the Treasury would have to be supervised by a chief restructuring officer. Mboweni described this as putting state-owned companies “under curatorship”.

The only other state-owned company that received financial support in the budget was the SA Post Office, which was allocated an additional R1.5bn. The Post Office is now responsible for the payment of social grants.

While no other state-owned companies received financial support in the budget, the Treasury has increased the contingency reserve for 2019/2020 by R6bn in anticipation of further requests. The Budget Review notes that SAA — which Mboweni made clear in his remarks he does not favour retaining as state-owned — will require an additional R4bn “through a mix of government-guaranteed debt and recapitalisation”.

