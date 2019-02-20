National

The budget is bad news for drinkers and smokers

Fuel levies are set to rise — on top of carbon tax — and those with a sweet tooth will not be smiling

20 February 2019 - 15:01 Linda Ensor
Picture: 123RF/GIN SANDERS
Picture: 123RF/GIN SANDERS

The Treasury plans to raise an extra R1bn from increases in “sin taxes” on alcohol and tobacco products.

Smokers and drinkers will pay more for their habits, with the increase in excise duties on tobacco products expected to yield  R400m more and the increase in duty on alcoholic beverages an extra R600m.

The increases are above inflation at 7.4% (2.2% in real terms). Sparkling wine, pipe tobacco and cigars rise 3.8% each in real terms or 9% in nominal terms.

The Treasury has also proposed zero-rating additional items in terms of VAT — white bread flour, cake flour and sanitary pads —  from April 1 this year. This will help mitigate the one percentage point rise in VAT in April 2018. The zero rating of these additional items will cost the fiscus R1.1bn.

In terms of the tax proposals, excise duty on a can of beer goes up  12c to R1.74, while the excise duty on a 750ml bottle of wine will rise 22c to R3.15. Duty on a 750ml bottle of sparkling wine goes up  84c to R10.16 and on a bottle of whisky it will rise R4.54 to R65.84.

Excise duty on a packet of 20 cigarettes will rise R1.14 to R16.66, and on a typical cigar it will go up about 64c to R7.80. No change was made to excise duty on sorghum beer.

Fuel levies rise altogether 29c/l for petrol and 30c/I for diesel, with the general fuel levy up 15c/l for petrol and diesel from April 3; the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy rises 5c/l to R1.98; and the carbon tax on fuel will be 9c/l.

The introduction of a carbon tax on fuel in June is expected to raise R1.8bn in 2019/2020.

The health-promotion levy, which applies to beverages with more than 4g of sugar content per 100ml, will rise from 2.1c/g to 2.21c/g from April 1 to avert an erosion in the value of the tax due to inflation. The first 4g are levy free.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said in his budget speech that the Treasury will work with the departments of trade and industry and economic development on the possible introduction of an export tax on scrap metal.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Doom, gloom and yet more Eskom blues

Eskom’s financial and operational crisis loomed large as finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered a gloomy budget 
National
2 hours ago

Budget 2019 — the full speech

Read the full 2019 budget speech as delivered by finance minister Tito Mboweni
Economy
2 hours ago

No more funds for public-sector wages

Non-penalised early retirement and natural attrition will bring the wage bill down — but at the cost of experience and institutional knowledge
National
2 hours ago

Another R150bn promised to Eskom over next 10 years

The government will not forgive the embattled power supplier’s debt and it must be repaid, Tito Mboweni says
National
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Doom, gloom and yet more ...
National
2.
Emerging farmers get R3.7bn to acquire land
National
3.
Department of defence again hard hit by budget ...
National
4.
Zondo inquiry gets another R273m, but NPA is not ...
National

Related Articles

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Doom, gloom and yet more Eskom blues
National

Budget 2019 — the full speech
Economy

No more funds for public-sector wages
National

Another R150bn promised to Eskom over next 10 years
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.