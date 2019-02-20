No more funds for public-sector wages

This is due to natural attrition, which acting head of the Treasury’s budget office Ian Stuart said had happened more rapidly than expected.

In his medium-term budget in October, finance minister Tito Mboweni said national and provincial departments would have to “absorb … costs within their compensation baselines”.

Mboweni, in his maiden budget speech on Wednesday, said the public wage bill is “unsustainable” and the first step in reducing it is to allow public servants who want to retire early to do so.

“The older public servants who wish to retire should be facilitated to do so graciously,” Mboweni said at a media briefing ahead of his speech. “[We will] make sure that people who retire early do not lose out on pension benefits.” The government will also scale-up early retirement without penalties.

However, Mboweni said the challenge might very well not be the amount of public servants, but rather their pay levels. The Treasury has estimated that early retirement could cost about R16bn over the next two years, of which a portion would be funded from the contingency reserve, and the balance by the Government Employees Pension Fund.