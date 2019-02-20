Staff and spending cuts on the cards to contain provincial costs

Allocations to each province are calculated largely on the basis of demand for major public services, such as the number of school enrolments and visits to public clinics and hospitals.

“The different rates of growth in the provincial equitable share allocation for each province respond to changes in these demographic factors. Together with provincial treasuries, the National Treasury is reviewing the formula to ensure it is responsive to data and policy developments, and balances the needs of all provinces,” the Budget Review says.

According to the review, local government gets the smallest share of the division of nationally raised revenue because it has significant own revenue-raising powers. Local government raises about 70% of its own revenue, but would be able to raise more if municipalities improved revenue collection. In 2017/2018, almost half of all municipalities collected less than 80% of their billed revenue.