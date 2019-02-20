Welfare grants protected from inflation

The government’s spending on social grants is projected to rise from R162.6bn in 2019/2020 to R202.9bn in 2021/2022, growing at an average rate of 7.6% a year over the medium-term expenditure framework. Over this period the number of social grant recipients is expected to rise from 17.6-million people to 18.6-million.

The vast majority of these grant beneficiaries are children: the child support grant, which will rise from an average R405 a month in 2019r to R425 a month in 2019/2020, currently reaches 12.5-million children.

Recipients of the old-age grant, which reaches 3.5-million beneficiaries, will get an extra R85 a month on average during the year, to take their grants to R1,780, and to R1,800 for those older than 75.

The war veterans and care dependency grants will also increase by an average of R85 a month, rising to R1,800, while the care dependency grant rises by a similar amount to reach R1,780.

The foster care grant gets a relatively modest 4.2% increase in 2019, despite new laws proposing higher grants for children who have lost both parents, being delayed.