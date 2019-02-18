Jacob Zuma’s proposed nuclear deal would have blown the budget, says Lungisa Fuzile

Former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile told the state capture inquiry on Monday that if former president Jacob Zuma’s proposed “nuclear deal” had gone through‚ the government would have breached the expenditure ceiling it set for itself.

Fuzile‚ who is testifying before the commission for the second time‚ described a Treasury presentation on the fiscal implications of the nuclear build project.

The nuclear-build programme was dealt a blow in 2018 by the Cape Town high court after Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute successfully challenged the way in which the state determined the country’s nuclear power needs.

The plan would have seen SA purchasing 9‚600MW of extra nuclear power from the Russians at a cost of about R1-trillion.