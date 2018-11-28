Zuma’s cabinet tried to keep costs of nuclear deal with Russia secret

Declassified cabinet minutes show that Jacob Zuma’s government decided to keep the costs of the proposed nuclear deal with Russia secret until it was done and dusted, and the procurement process completed.

The minutes are part of evidence public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan submitted to the commission of inquiry into state capture last week. They deal with the cabinet meeting of December 9 2015, at which the programme was approved.

The nuclear build was a pet project of the former president, who after the meeting fired finance minister Nhlanhla Nene for refusing to back it.

