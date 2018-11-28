Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

Zuma’s cabinet tried to keep costs of nuclear deal with Russia secret

Pravin Gordhan submits declassified documents to commission of inquiry into state capture as proof

28 November 2018 - 05:10 carol paton
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED

Declassified cabinet minutes show that Jacob Zuma’s government decided to keep the costs of the proposed nuclear deal with Russia secret until it was done and dusted, and the procurement process completed.

The minutes are part of evidence public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan submitted to the commission of inquiry into state capture last week. They deal with the cabinet meeting of December 9 2015, at which the programme was approved.

The nuclear build was a pet project of the former president, who after the meeting fired finance minister Nhlanhla Nene for refusing to back it.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article: Zuma’s cabinet tried to conceal nuclear costs 

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

R1-trillion nuclear deal was beyond SA’s financial reach, says Pravin Gordhan

Former president Jacob Zuma pushed for a deal with Russia despite experts warning that nuclear was neither needed nor affordable
National
8 days ago

‘Godongwana told me I was getting a Gupta minister,’ Lungisa Fuzile tells inquiry

The former Treasury DG tells the Zondo commission that the new minister’s advisers were likely to be of ‘Indian descent’ and would ‘control the ...
National
6 days ago

It was all about a Russian nuclear deal for Jacob Zuma, Pravin Gordhan tells inquiry

Gordhan‚ who openly opposed the nuclear spend‚ was fired as finance minister in March 2017, after saying the deal was unaffordable
National
8 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Fightback is seeping through Zondo inquiry

As more of its leaders testify against it, the ANC cannot continue to bury its head in the sand, writes Ranjeni Munusamy
Politics
14 days ago

More testimony postponed at state capture inquiry

Nhlanhla Nene, Pravin Gordhan, Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor have had their appearances before the inquiry postponed this week
National
12 days ago

Gordhan: Zuma touted nuke deal as early as 2011

Zuma later took over the chairmanship of the Nuclear Committee in June 2014, after it was converted to the Energy Security Cabinet Subcommittee
National
23 days ago

Most read

1.
Zuma’s cabinet tried to keep costs of nuclear ...
National
2.
Zuma’s cabinet tried to conceal nuclear costs
National
3.
EDITORIAL: Amcu brinkmanship at Sibanye mines ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Parliament wants lotteries commission’s use of ...
National

Related Articles

We became more aware of state capture in 2015, says Pravin Gordhan
National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Pravin Gordhan as he takes centre stage at ...
Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: Fightback is seeping through Zondo inquiry
Politics

‘Godongwana told me I was getting a Gupta minister,’ Lungisa Fuzile tells ...
National

Gordhan: Zuma touted nuke deal as early as 2011
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.