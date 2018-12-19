Can anyone be so inept that they can’t skim a few hundred million off a heist of hundreds of billions?

TOM EATON: It’s not news Jacob Zuma is terrible with money — sometimes even his own

Extract

They say there’s a sucker born every minute. Jacob Zuma is banking on that being true. Literally.

uBaba, you see, needs somewhere around R30m to cover the costs of his endless attempts to hold back the legal tide. And apparently he doesn’t have it.

What he does have, of course, is a shabby court of die-hard lickspittles, all still kowtowing before the ruined Big Man, begging him to trample on them for just a little bit longer.