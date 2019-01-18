National

Bosasa paid nearly R2m towards ANC election campaign, says Angelo Agrizzi

Agrizzi also says the department of social development paid Bosasa R3.4m for software that did not cost Bosasa anything

18 January 2019 - 14:10 Qaanitah Hunter
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has implicated the ANC in fraud and corruption‚ alleging that the party requested funds from the company for electioneering.

Agrizzi told the Zondo inquiry into state capture allegations on Friday that the company paid R1.8m towards the ANC’s elections campaign in the North West five years ago. He detailed how head of Bosasa youth development centres Syvion Dlamini called him to a meeting at a stadium in Rustenburg‚ where the then MEC for social development was present.

He said he could not recall her name‚ adding: "At the meeting I was told it was for electioneering."

Agrizzi said the department of social development paid Bosasa R3.4m for software that did not cost Bosasa anything. Bosasa kept some of the money and handed some over to the ruling party for elections.

"The way we managed it‚ it would be difficult for an auditor or even a forensic auditor to pick it up‚" Agrizzi said.

The hearing continues.

Most read

1.
Khulubuse Zuma provisionally sequestrated by high ...
National
2.
Bosasa paid nearly R2m towards ANC election ...
National
3.
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga resigns
National
4.
WATCH: The things Eskom has to do to survive
National

Related Articles

Former Bosasa COO says union head took groceries as bribe to secure Sasol ...
National

NATASHA MARRIAN: Bosasa corruption scandal exposes rot in ANC
Opinion / Columnists

Bosasa spent up to R6m a month on bribes‚ says former COO Angelo Agrizzi
National

Agrizzi testifies on Bosasa ‘bribe money’ vault video
National

Three bombshells from day one of Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony
National

State-capture inquiry adjourned after ‘security incident’
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.