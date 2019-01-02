Khanya Cekeshe ‘is very strong’ in prison‚ says student activist

A group of student activists who have spent the last 15 days walking from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to free Khanya Cekeshe‚ who is serving a five-year prison sentence for setting a police van alight during the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests.

The group’s Philani Nduli said they visited Cekeshe at Leeuwkop prison in Johannesburg on Sunday.

“He is very strong and very grateful for the support he has been receiving from outside. We are hopeful that he will be released‚” said Nduli.