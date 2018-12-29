The hottest topics of the year that was

The inquiry into state capture, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has laid bare the extent of the Guptas’ influence in and over the country. While they have appeared to escape justice by fleeing to Dubai, the first scalp inadvertently claimed by the inquiry was that of Nhlanhla Nene, who resigned as finance minister after he admitted to meeting the Guptas, despite previously saying he had only “bumped into them at public gatherings”.