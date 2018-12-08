National

NPA to prosecute Marius Fransman for alleged sexual assault

The complainant opened a case in January 2016‚ accusing the former ANC Western Cape leader of sexual assault while at an ANC event in the North West

08 December 2018 - 11:47 Staff Writer
Marius Fransman. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Marius Fransman. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The National Prosecuting Authority has decided to prosecute former Western Cape ANC leader Marius Fransman for alleged sexual assault.

The complainant‚ Louisa Wynand‚ was informed of the decision on Friday‚ according to her spokesperson‚ Gavin Prins.

Wynand opened a case with the South African Police Service in January 2016‚ accusing Fransman of sexual assault while the ANC was holding celebrations in the North West.

A few months later‚ the ANC’s national disciplinary committee announced it had found him guilty on two counts of misconduct‚ and suspended his ANC membership for five years.

“Louisa is relieved that the NPA decided to prosecute. She has always had faith in the NPA and will continue to support the police with their investigation.

"Hopefully this case can be finalised soon so that she can continue with her life. More information regarding the next steps‚ have not yet been made available to us but she has full confidence in the NPA‚” said Prins.

The NPA were not immediately available for comment.

