TV channel eNCA parts ways with editor-in-chief with immediate effect

Privately owned 24-hour television news broadcaster eNCA has parted ways with yet another senior staffer.

The broadcaster announced on Wednesday that Mapi Mhlangu would be stepping down as editor-in-chief with immediate effect, after about 18 months in the position.

Speculation is rife that that her departure was anything but amicable, however eNCA said the separation was by mutual consent and cited Mhlangu’s job demands and her studying for an MBA as the reason behind the move.

“The tension between these two commitments was raised a couple of months ago, leading to a difficult decision for both parties,” the broadcaster said.

In recent months, the channel has lost seasoned staff including Joanne Joseph and Ayanda-Allie Paine.

Khalik Sherrif, CEO of eMedia Investments said: “The company acknowledges Mapi’s contribution and would like to thank her for her unwavering loyalty to our newsroom and the huge part she has played in its success. We believe the time is right ahead of the election period to make this change, allowing the existing management team a chance to focus and prepare for 2019.”

Mhlangu said she leaves eNCA in a strong position as SA’s television news leader, “but this is the right time for me to leave and hand over the reins”.

“I have enjoyed the myriad challenges I have dealt with during my leadership tenure and know that I leave the operation in safe hands. My only wish is that eNCA continues reporting the news fearlessly and without favour; continues to set the agenda and ask tough questions South Africans deserve answers to,” she said.

The broadcaster’s editor-at-large and senior anchor, Jeremy Maggs, will take over Mhlangu’s role in the interim. He will be supported by the senior editorial management team, which includes Ragani Achary (head of input), Jody Jacobs (head of output) and Sally Burdett (story editor and head of anchors).

phakathib@businesslive.co.za