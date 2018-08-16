SABC denies it will pocket up to R900m a year from Multichoice contract

The SABC has dismissed suggestions that it could pocket between R700m and R900m a year from a new channel supply agreement with Multichoice.

The cash-strapped public broadcaster signed a new agreement with the pay TV operator earlier this week.

Sources at the SABC suggested that the broadcaster could earn up to R900m a year for providing Multichoice’s DStv platform with a 24-hour news channel and the entertainment channel SABC Encore.

On Thursday, SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago dismissed suggestions that the public broadcaster could earn between R700m and R900m from the deal.

"The two parties [SABC and Multichoice] want to put it on record that the figure is inaccurate. The SABC and Multichoice would like to reiterate that the agreement contains commercially sensitive information, and therefore we are unable to divulge any details contained in the contract," said Kganyago.

A previous deal between the SABC and MultiChoice in 2013 — worth about R500m — was flagged by a parliamentary inquiry as possibly unlawful. That deal, which was about to lapse, gave Multichoice access to the SABC’s entire archive.

Under that deal, the SABC agreed to supply a 24-hour news channel and an entertainment channel.

A condition of the new agreement was that the SABC would support Multichoice’s proposal to have encryption-free set-top boxes. Set-top boxes are meant to be introduced as part of the digital migration programme.

Industry sources have said that the SABC was grossly underpaid for the deal signed in 2013. They pointed out that e.tv received about R400m a year for providing Multichoice with a single news channel, eNCA, yet the SABC was negotiating for about R500m a year for supplying two channels at the time.

