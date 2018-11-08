Awkward park: the SABC’s painful transition

Mxakwe said the structure of the SABC itself — it has six tiers of management — is also an issue. "Imagine having one GM with only four people reporting to that person. It just doesn’t work from an organisational point of view."

The SABC’s structural issues are also evident in how its staff are used. Mxakwe gave the example of its sports operation: the person responsible for putting together sports broadcasts works Monday to Friday, which means a freelancer has to be brought in to take care of live sports broadcasts over weekends.

Mxakwe said the SABC’s "colleagues in Randburg" — referring to pay-TV operator DStv — do the same job very differently. Instead of bringing in weekend freelancers, DStv has a full-time person working on Saturday and Sunday.

The reliance on weekend freelancers partly explains why the SABC’s freelance bill has ballooned to more than R500m a year. Mxakwe said no structures have been in place to manage the freelance contracts, leaving the system open to abuse. "It was very ad hoc."

Cutting the wage bill is not the only way the SABC is reducing costs. Van Biljon said the broadcaster has done an audit of its properties to determine their condition, and is weighing up options for its extensive art collection.

Mxakwe ruled out disposing of any radio stations.

He and his management team also have to deal with a pension contingency of R760m and a medical aid provision of R1.06bn. Maroleng declined to provide details but said the group is committed to sorting out these issues.

Besides getting control of costs, the SABC is also trying to boost revenue. However, this is easier said than done. The difficult economy has put advertising revenue, which accounts for 75% of the total, under pressure. Mxakwe said the broadcaster has had to renegotiate contracts with some of its advertising partners because the current arrangements are not "mutually beneficial".

It’s also trying to reignite relationships with advertisers who have moved on. "We are aggressively engaging with the different clients so we can resuscitate all those relationships and contracts."

Boosting the top line is top of mind. "We want to make sure we increase revenue and tell the team every day, ‘let’s make more money’," said Maroleng.

Producing better content is key to this. But finding the money for that will prove difficult. With 46% of the budget going to salaries, there’s little left to play with.

Mxakwe and Maroleng want to change this. By cutting the wage bill, the SABC will increase the budget it can allocate to content. If it produces better content, it can attract larger audiences, which means it will be able to charge advertisers higher fees.

The way things stand, this is not happening. "We spend so little on the things that drive our vision," said Maroleng. The broadcaster wants to spend 50% of its budget on developing content.