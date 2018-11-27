Fake qualifications a major concern in the public and private sectors, says Naledi Pandor

Misrepresentation of qualifications is a major concern in the public and private sectors, says higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor.

Speaking in a heated debate on the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Bill on Tuesday, Pandor said the bill strengthened the ability of South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA ) to verify qualifications.

The bill also provides for the naming and shaming of frauds who claim fake qualifications in an online public register administered by SAQA.

“The bill does not impose an intolerable burden. We have an extensive learner database within SAQA with over 20-milllion learner records on what is a digital database, which can be accessed fairly speedily. We believe this legislation and its requirements are enforceable,” said Pandor before the National Assembly voted to pass the bill.

It will now be referred to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

There have been many scandals recently over public servants and top executives with bogus qualifications.

Tuesday’s debate on the bill was heated after weekend reports that DA senior MP and chief whip John Steenhuisen may not meet his party’s proposed minimum requirement for holding public office. The Sunday Times reported that the DA in KZN suggested that the position of the party’s chief whip should be filled by a degree holder. Steenhuisen does not have more than a matric certificate.