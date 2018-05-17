JONATHAN JANSEN: Many of SA's 'professors' are evidence of academic fraud
'The number of people appointed to professorship these days amounts to academic fraud'
Most professorships are achievements at the pinnacle of a career, and we must defend that standard. When somebody shows up on a stage or on television and is introduced as “professor”, somebody needs to ask: what exactly do you profess? That would put the skids under these pretenders.
Strangely, we are less tolerant as a society of people who fraudulently use the title of “doctor”. Lives have been ruined by fake doctors but not by fake professors.
