Education strategies are needed to survive in a volatile, post-truth world

This is an exciting, chaotic, fast-moving era with more information circulating than ever before, but how do people discern facts from confirmation bias? There are all kinds of information that can be confirmed on Google — from pyramids on Mars to American presidents who were members of the Illuminati.

These are some of the challenges that occupy Dr Conrad Hughes, director of La Grande Boissière: the International School of Geneva in Switzerland, the world’s first international school, established in 1924. He is a South African Wits University PhD graduate living in Geneva since 2005.

“People worldwide are creating their own truths, and information is being used to wield power more effectively and manipulatively than ever before. Anything US President Donald Trump doesn’t like, he condemns as fake news,” he says. “This is dangerous as it opens the door to conspiracy theories, which makes it difficult for educators who need to instil the notion that, while there is certainly a vast, subjective continuum of knowledge and information, there is still truth and falsehood.”

Earlier in October Hughes launched his book, Educating for the 21st Century: Seven Global Challenges, published by the Unesco bureau of education. “For over a decade I have been researching the theme of what types of knowledge we should be learning today, in a world characterised by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. I finally felt ready to answer the question through this book which investigates seven major challenges facing humanity and how educational strategies can respond to them,” he says.