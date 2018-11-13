Gigaba not admitting guilt says ANC, as opposition parties welcome his departure

The ANC said Malusi Gigaba’s resignation as home affairs minister was not an “admission of guilt” but would allow him time to “reflect and attend to the current challenges”.

The presidency announced Gigaba’s resignation on Tuesday, saying the embattled minister was doing so for the sake of SA and to allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to concentrate on running the country and reviving the economy.

It has been a difficult two weeks for Gigaba which saw the Constitutional Court dismiss an application for him to appeal a judgment that found he lied under oath and the public protector finding he was in breach of the constitution and the executive ethics code.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said Gigaba took the decision after discussion with the president. He said it would help “restore the integrity and values of the movement”.

Opposition parties were not as gracious. The DA’s John Steenhuisen said the move did not recuse him from wrongdoing.

This sentiment was reiterated by the Congress of the People, which said Gigaba was not “off the hook” and should have been removed when he was first found to have lied to the courts under oath.