Gigaba not admitting guilt says ANC, as opposition parties welcome his departure
Opposition parties say Gigaba is not off the hook and he should still testify before the state capture inquiry
The ANC said Malusi Gigaba’s resignation as home affairs minister was not an “admission of guilt” but would allow him time to “reflect and attend to the current challenges”.
The presidency announced Gigaba’s resignation on Tuesday, saying the embattled minister was doing so for the sake of SA and to allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to concentrate on running the country and reviving the economy.
It has been a difficult two weeks for Gigaba which saw the Constitutional Court dismiss an application for him to appeal a judgment that found he lied under oath and the public protector finding he was in breach of the constitution and the executive ethics code.
ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said Gigaba took the decision after discussion with the president. He said it would help “restore the integrity and values of the movement”.
Opposition parties were not as gracious. The DA’s John Steenhuisen said the move did not recuse him from wrongdoing.
This sentiment was reiterated by the Congress of the People, which said Gigaba was not “off the hook” and should have been removed when he was first found to have lied to the courts under oath.
The Inkatha Freedom Party called on Gigaba to testify before the state capture inquiry in order to clarify his role in the project dating back to his tenure as public enterprise minister.
“Whilst his track record in government is checkered and debatable, the IFP wishes Mr Gigaba well in his future endeavours, and thanks him for his service in the various positions he held,” the party said in a statement.
“We also call on Mr Gigaba to avail himself to the state capture commission of inquiry to clarify his role during his tenure at public enterprise and home affairs; departments which had to bear the brutal brunt of Zumaism and Guptaism.”
Please sign in or register to comment.