Cutting salaries 20% will not prevent total collapse of Denel, Solidarity says

Members of union Solidarity at struggling state-owned arms firm Denel have rejected a proposal to cut their salaries by about 20% from the end of November, the union said on Monday.

Denel is battling to stay afloat after reporting a R1.7bn loss for the 2017-2018 financial year.

The company, which makes weapons, missiles and armoured vehicles for SA's armed forces and clients in Africa, the Gulf and Europe, was late paying managers and specialists their full salaries earlier in 2018 because of a lack of liquidity.

Solidarity, which represents about a quarter of Denel's workforce of 4,000 people, said in a statement that selling equity in Denel was the only way to save the company.