Transnet board in contempt of court, says axed CEO Siyabonga Gama

Axed Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama wants the Labour Court to order that the 13 members of the utility’s board are in contempt of court and as such should be jailed for 90 days, suspended for a period of time, or be fined.

Gama was served with a termination of contract letter on Sunday, with the board giving him six months’ notice. However, the board said his last working day would be on Monday.

His axing came after investigations found that he, former CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the purchase of 1,064 locomotives for R54bn.

Leaked Gupta e-mails contain claims that the Gupta family received multibillion-rand kickbacks as part of the purchase.

Gama has since lodged an urgent Labour Court application in a bid to have the termination of his contract overturned, asking the court to order that he is entitled to remain in his position as Transnet CEO.